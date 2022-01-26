Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,283,000 after buying an additional 684,880 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Waste Connections by 5.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,774,000 after purchasing an additional 495,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,446,000 after purchasing an additional 405,915 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Waste Connections by 31.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,150,000 after purchasing an additional 385,969 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,780,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN stock opened at $121.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.86. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.