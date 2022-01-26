Kings Point Capital Management Sells 2,531 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kings Point Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,220,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,697,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $723,046,000 after purchasing an additional 602,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,950,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,708,000 after purchasing an additional 549,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $42.32 and a 12 month high of $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

