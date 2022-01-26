Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings of $3.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

NBIX traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $76.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,638. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $120.01.

In related news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,688 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

