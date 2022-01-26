Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report earnings per share of $2.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.21. Avery Dennison reported earnings per share of $2.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $10.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.73.

AVY stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,580. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $147.40 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 36,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

