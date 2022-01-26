ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 24.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,649 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $14,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,451 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

