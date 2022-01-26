Akash Network Trading Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. Akash Network has a market cap of $195.81 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for $1.72 or 0.00004529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00050277 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.04 or 0.06836286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00055470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,977.29 or 1.00007560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00050281 BTC.

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

