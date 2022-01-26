Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 15th

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of TSE PZA opened at C$11.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$370.68 million and a PE ratio of 15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.51. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$9.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.22.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$129.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Pizza Pizza Royalty news, Director Paul Goddard purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.99 per share, with a total value of C$59,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$181,049. Insiders have bought a total of 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $86,271 in the last three months.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

