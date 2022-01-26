Smartshare (SSP) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $281,834.46 and approximately $2,261.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00086057 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017865 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000225 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

