Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of MAA traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.50. 3,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,860. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $129.83 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.61 and its 200-day moving average is $200.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.62%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $326,738.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

