CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $8.75 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 995.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,053 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,066 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.98.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

