Fortis Advisors LLC Acquires 137,927 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 250,776.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,927 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $203.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.43.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.