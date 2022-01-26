Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Cambridge Bancorp has raised its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Cambridge Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to earn $7.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $70.53 and a 12-month high of $97.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.42. The company has a market capitalization of $640.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

