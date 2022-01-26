Quest Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Quest Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 910.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSGP. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.00. 10,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,624. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 111.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.74.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.