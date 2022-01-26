Quest Investment Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Quest Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $386,828,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,904.7% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,734,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $97,876,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7,962.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 943,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,914,000 after purchasing an additional 931,957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,953,546. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.31. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

