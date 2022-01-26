Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,883 shares of company stock valued at $59,139,335 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.89. The stock had a trading volume of 208,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,854,608. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.21. The firm has a market cap of $256.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

