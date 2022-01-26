Doyle Wealth Management Has $11.89 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Doyle Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,351 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.08. 121,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,529,661. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.47 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

