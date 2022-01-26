Circle Wealth Management LLC Buys 900 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $137,835,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,315,000 after acquiring an additional 714,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $3,249,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $190,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 675,355 shares of company stock valued at $103,432,894. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.95. 44,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,316,407. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.11 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

