Quest Investment Management LLC Buys 13,098 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.7% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.68. 51,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.20. The firm has a market cap of $158.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

