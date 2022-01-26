First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%.

FSFG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $191.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.90. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

