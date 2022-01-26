Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Invesco alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

IVZ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.