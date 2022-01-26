Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,572 Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.3% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.5% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 26.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of GSBD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,768. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.71 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 70.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

