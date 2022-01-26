Citigroup Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $235.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $250.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PYPL. Exane BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.62.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $5.60 on Wednesday, reaching $163.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,549,629. The company has a market capitalization of $192.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 52-week low of $152.08 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.