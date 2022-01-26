Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 422,954 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,663,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 422,954 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.45% of Amphenol worth $195,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amphenol by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.95.

NYSE APH opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

