Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.03 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,233 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 4.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 49.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Anthem by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 471,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,444,000 after buying an additional 128,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Anthem by 1,343.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 164,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,624,000 after buying an additional 152,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $439.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.18. The company has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $470.02.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.55.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

