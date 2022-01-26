WMS Partners LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $14,805,000. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $4,520,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 154,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. 21.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA opened at $119.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The company has a market capitalization of $322.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.86.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

