Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,951 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after acquiring an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $109,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,750. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $221.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.17. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.73 and a 1-year high of $234.04. The company has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Raymond James boosted their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

