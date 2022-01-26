Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Increased by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 34.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,816,000 after acquiring an additional 255,750 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 62.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Yum! Brands by 297.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 179,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,965,000 after purchasing an additional 134,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $122.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.46 and its 200 day moving average is $128.17. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,958 shares of company stock worth $1,395,929. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.