WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 25th

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,591. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11.

