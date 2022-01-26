MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $365.05

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $365.05, but opened at $388.99. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $384.27, with a volume of 6,718 shares.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $595.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $576.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $641.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total transaction of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,082,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in MicroStrategy by 2,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

