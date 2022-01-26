Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Up to $5.51

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.51, but opened at $5.89. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 139,552 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,779,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after buying an additional 2,051,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after buying an additional 2,249,203 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,206,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,480,000 after buying an additional 4,748,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,270,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,796,000 after buying an additional 66,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after buying an additional 556,960 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

