Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Up to $40.72

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.72, but opened at $43.73. Ichor shares last traded at $42.64, with a volume of 3,608 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $262.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $123,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $594,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter worth $21,688,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ichor in the second quarter worth $14,078,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ichor by 115.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 461,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 247,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,113,000 after acquiring an additional 189,920 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the third quarter worth $7,191,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

