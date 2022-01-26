PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.40

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.40 and last traded at $59.40, with a volume of 4213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Johnson Rice cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 139.37 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $283,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,959 shares of company stock worth $1,486,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.