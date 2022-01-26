Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.87 and last traded at C$7.96. 243,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 694,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.32.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.79.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$308.66 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current year.

About Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

