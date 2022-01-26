Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Stake Lifted by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,030,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the quarter. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I comprises about 2.5% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 1.05% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I worth $10,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 2.3% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 75,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 183,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 140,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth about $163,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Shares of NYSE AUS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. 32,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,162. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.