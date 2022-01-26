606,700 Shares in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Acquired by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 606,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,000. ReNew Energy Global makes up about 1.5% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth approximately $826,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth approximately $1,410,000.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

RNW traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $5.43. 2,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. ReNew Energy Global plc has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global plc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNW. Bank of America raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW).

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.