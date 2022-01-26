Advisory Research Inc. Invests $1.24 Million in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 44,998 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 728.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,916 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 724.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,980,000 after buying an additional 1,746,471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $540,045,000 after buying an additional 600,127 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $21,890,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 79.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,051 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $27,542,000 after buying an additional 304,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DDD opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.14. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $90,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $105,475.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,189 shares of company stock worth $562,769. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

