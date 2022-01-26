Advisory Research Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 142,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rimini Street by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after acquiring an additional 27,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rimini Street by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Rimini Street by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,513,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 338,486 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rimini Street by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 413,533 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

RMNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

RMNI stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $438.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $4,936,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $192,606.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,103,598 shares of company stock worth $6,809,426. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.