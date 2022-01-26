Advisory Research Inc. Sells 19,894 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,894 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4,354.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $257,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 804,703 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,111. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $7.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 40.79%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

