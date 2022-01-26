Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nexi from €20.60 ($23.41) to €18.00 ($20.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:NEXXY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.05. 36,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,887. Nexi has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

