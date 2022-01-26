Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.30 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for $356.69 or 0.00934183 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $10.30 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00050367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.39 or 0.06896958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00055776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,177.71 or 0.99989056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00050634 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 28,878 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

