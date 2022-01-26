City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 12.51%.

City stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.16. 144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,187. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.88. City has a 52 week low of $68.55 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in City by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in City in the third quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in City by 18.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in City in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

