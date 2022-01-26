Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Extendicare stock opened at C$7.11 on Wednesday. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$6.06 and a 52-week high of C$8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$636.79 million and a PE ratio of 19.70.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$310.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$305.80 million. Analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.32.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

