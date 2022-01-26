Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) Shares Bought by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,806 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Cascade Acquisition worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Cascade Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 464,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,119. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.97. Cascade Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

