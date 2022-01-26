Cohanzick Management LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 151,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TVAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $591,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thayer Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TVAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,804. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Thayer Ventures Acquisition in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

About Thayer Ventures Acquisition

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.