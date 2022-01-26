Cohanzick Management LLC Sells 14,088 Shares of Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATHN)

Cohanzick Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATHN) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,088 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.25% of Athena Technology Acquisition worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $9.59. 31,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,410. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76. Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $10.89.

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

