Cohanzick Management LLC Has $350,000 Stake in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)

Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) by 135.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,297 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.53% of DAVIDsTEA worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DAVIDsTEA during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 215,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,688. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.47. DAVIDsTEA Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 3.31.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

