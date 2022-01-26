Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 2,425 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 8.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 6.7% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Hubbell by 2.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $8,095,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE HUBB opened at $187.27 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.07 and a 1-year high of $212.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.89 and a 200-day moving average of $198.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

