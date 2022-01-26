DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stake Increased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DOCU opened at $117.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.10, a P/E/G ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.06 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.61.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,247 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,548. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.