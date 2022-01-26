DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stake Increased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DOCU opened at $117.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.10, a P/E/G ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.06 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.61.
In other news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,247 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,548. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.
DocuSign Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.