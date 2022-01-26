Sit Investment Associates Inc. Takes $2.89 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $8,212,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,956,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,635,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $500,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $109.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.55. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

