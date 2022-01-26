Kings Point Capital Management Sells 64,678 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Kings Point Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,678 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,981,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,109,000 after buying an additional 852,483 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 51,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXC. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.31.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

